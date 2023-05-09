Parade, lighting ceremony, church service among activities to mark King Charles III’s coronation   

- Advertisement -

Antigua and Barbuda celebrated the coronation of its new head of state with a parade through the city of St John’s followed by a lighting ceremony at the weekend.

A service of thanksgiving and prayer, which took place at the St John’s Pentecostal House of Restoration, offered prayer and praise for the leaders of the nation, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The events brought together members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force, the Ex-Servicemen’s Association, and youth paramilitary organisations, including Girl Guides, Boy Scouts, Boys’ Brigade, Girls’ Brigade, Seventh Day Adventist Pathfinders, and Duke of Edinburgh Award.

The parade, which started at the Multipurpose Centre at 6.20pm on Sunday, proceeded up Market Street, then Long Street, north onto Cross Street and onto Independence Avenue for the eyes right in front of Government House.

The salute was taken by the Governor General’s Deputy, Sir Clare Roberts, who was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, Colonel Telbert Benjamin, and Commissioner of Police Ag, Albert Wade.

The north lawn of Government House was the perfect location for the assembly and call to order for the coronation lighting ceremony, which featured a powerful invocation by Captain Ronald James of the Boys’ Brigade.

Other highlights included presentations from the Salvation Army Timbrellists, Seventh Day Adventist Pathfinders, and remarks from Sir Clare. Sir Clare commended the many young people who are quietly engaged in positive activities and underscored the importance of living a disciplined lifestyle. He also commended the service organisations for their work with youths across the nation.

The coronation cake display featured the colours of the national flag (Photos courtesy Photogenesis)

The fire lighting ceremony was a truly inspiring moment as Sir Clare and representatives from the Antigua and Barbuda Scout Association lit the coronation fire, and youth representatives from the Cadet Corps, Duke of Edinburgh Award, Girl Guides Association, and the SDA Pathfinders lit the “‘O’ ‘1’” sculptures using the source fire.

The metal sculptures, which were designed by Assistant Scout Commissioner Kibwe Harris, signified a new era for the nation and the first year of reign of King Charles III as head of state of the UK and 14 Commonwealth realm sovereign states and head of the 56-member Commonwealth of Nations, of which Antigua and Barbuda is a member.

Cabinet minister with responsibility for community development and citizens’ engagement, Sir Molwyn Joseph, and British Resident Commissioner, Lindsy Thompson, assisted by youth representatives from the Girls’ Brigade, lit the coronation cake display, which brought to light the colours of the national flag as a symbol of the sovereignty of the nation of Antigua and Barbuda, which by virtue of its system of government, the constitutional monarchy, recognises King Charles III as its head of state.

The weekend activities, which provided a further opportunity for citizens to unite and embrace the Commonwealth values, form a part of the three-month long series of events planned by the Commonwealth/Coronation Planning Committee in recognition of the Commonwealth Year of Youth, the 50th Anniversary of the Commonwealth Youth Programme and the coronation of the new head of the Commonwealth.