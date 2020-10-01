Ottos Comprehensive School receives funding for Solar PV systems

Spread the love













Ottos Comprehensive is one of 18 schools to commission their solar PV system as part of a US$825,000 grant-funded project to equip schools and clinics around the country with solar PV systems.

The project Grid Interactive Solar PV Systems for Schools and Clinics in Antigua and Barbuda, or GISS, provides schools and clinics up to EC$130,000 in grant funding to purchase, install and operate solar PV systems as well as produce their site environmental management plan (SEMP) reports and environmental education campaigns. The project is supported by the government of Italy and is being implemented by the Department of Environment.

The GISS will allow the schools and clinics to reduce greenhouse gases and other pollutants, and also includes a component to promote knowledge of the environment among schools, teachers, parents, and the local community.

During the ribbon-cutting, the Department of Environment also conducted a drone demonstration to provide Minister Joseph and other attendees with a visual of the solar PV systems which were recently installed on the school’s roof.