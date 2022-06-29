Oswald Thomas killer still not found, family demands answers

- Advertisement -

By Shermain Bique-Charles

“They are not doing anything…inna fu dem mind…they don’t care”. The words of Elca Jarvis, a frustrated and heartbroken woman who claims that the police have forgotten about finding her uncle’s killer.

Jarvis’s uncle, Oswald Thomas, died in December last year, after allegedly being struck by a G-plate vehicle signifying it was registered to a government department.

She told Observer yesterday that since the incident, no concrete information has materialised to pinpoint who was behind the wheel on that dreadful December 3 morning.

According to an eyewitness to the accident that occurred in Swetes at around 5am, 60-year-old Thomas was walking down the street when the van struck him down and sped away.

Jarvis, who claimed that Thomas had raised her like his own child, said, “There’s nothing I can do. I don’t know what else to do because they [police] have done nothing. They gave me his body; I buried him. They gave me his passports and personal items and I heard nothing from them again.”

According to Jarvis, there is CCTV footage of the accident from a nearby shop that the police paid little attention to. She also claims police only contacted the eyewitness once.

“It seems as if they forget about the case. I went to the police station so many times to make a report. When I went there recently, they asked me who I was again.

“It’s like they never saw me before, although I have been there plenty, plenty times. This shows they don’t care,” she lamented.

Jarvis said her justification is also based on the fact the officers apparently lost her statement three times.

“If you are investigating a matter, how on earth you will lose a person’s sworn statement three times? Them police making joke,” Jarvis added.

Although still traumatised and despairing, Jarvis said without the help of the authorities “there’s nothing I can do”.

Police spokesman, Assistant Superintendent Frankie Thomas, told Observer the traffic department is still investigating the matter.