One person in custody after teenager killed in Bendals

By Samantha Simon

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Omarrie Graham of Bendals in a suspected deadly altercation between family members on Saturday night.

A male suspect has been detained in connection with the teen’s murder, which is the fourth homicide of the year.

Graham’s lifeless body was found lying on the western side of the road in the vicinity of the St Luke’s Anglican Church in Bendals. An examination revealed stab wounds to the left side of his neck, left forearm and left wrist.

According to information received from authorities, Graham was involved in an altercation on Middle Road near the former Free Style Friday Dance with a villager who inflicted the fatal injuries before fleeing the scene.

Dr Warner, the district medical physician, arrived at the location and pronounced Graham dead at 12:44 am.

The coroner, Miss Emanuel, was informed, and the body was taken to Barnes Funeral Home at the family’s request.

The crime scene was processed by the Forensic Evidence Recovery Unit. A number of persons were interviewed by investigators, who obtained useful information.

One person has been detained for questioning.

While authorities have not officially released the identity of the suspect in custody, or his relationship to Graham, some in the Bendals community have alleged the attacker was a family member.

Unconfirmed reports cite an argument over a speaker as the catalyst for the fatal family dispute.

In the aftermath of this tragic loss of a young life, police are urging citizens to seek non-violent resolutions to conflicts, especially those involving relatives.

Authorities stress the importance of professional mediation services to settle domestic disputes before they turn deadly.

The vicious stabbing has sent shockwaves through Bendals, and serves as a sombre reminder of the need to resolve disagreements through legal and peaceful means rather than resorting to force of arms.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Graham’s killing remains active.