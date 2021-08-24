Officials at Her Majesty’s Prison launch Virtual Visitation Platform system

PRESS STATEMENT, Tuesday 24, August 2021 – Developed against the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols which have been established to prevent or limit the spread of the disease, the Online visitation initiative is one of the changes made at the country’s lone correction facility to allow inmates and family to keep in contact.

Prison Acting Superintendent Jermaine Anthony said “the new platform which was donated by CARICOM Impacts, will function the same ways as an in person visits, as love ones are still be asked to make appointments and permitted schedule time and dates for visits”.

“Each individual will be assigned a log in password code each time a visitation is schedule. Those numbers will be automatically generated by the computer,” Anthony mentioned.

Visitations are between the hours of 10am to 2pm from Monday to Friday, however remanded inmates are allowed one visit per week, while convicted felons once monthly.

Online visitors will be able to share screen time for 20 minutes with the maximum of three love ones.

Both the Acting Superintendent and the Deputy Superintendent Lyndon John who was newly appointed three weeks ago as head of prison operations, added that more upgrades will be coming shorty go visitation rules and regulations at correctional facility.

Currently, there are two functional Virtual Visitation Platform units and another one will be added in the coming weeks.