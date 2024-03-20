Officers rewarded for efforts helping St Lucia during Vieux Fort violence

- Advertisement -

By Robert Andre Emmanuel

Sixteen police officers from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda were awarded yesterday for their valiant service in supporting the regional security mission in Vieux Fort, St Lucia, last year.

In March 2023, St Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J Pierre called for help from the Regional Security System (RSS) as a spate of gun violence rocked the southern town of Vieux Fort.

Sergeant Gregg Valerie, Sergeant Jaime Charles, Sergeant Travis Crump, Corporal Cyrus Alie, Corporal Eddy Lucien, Corporal Alex Bellot, Corporal Yohann Johnson, Constable Ed Mitchel, Constable Osheirl Richards, Constable Glenn Joseph, Constable Derek Mourillon, Constable Jamal O’Garro, Constable Kadeem Finch, Constable Nikolia King, Constable Raul Mendoza, and Constable Bert Eugene were all praised for their efforts by the Governor General’s Deputy, Sir Clare Roberts.

Sir Clare expressed how their service exemplified the vision and mission of the RSS.

“We must applaud the leadership of our police and defence forces, as well as the pioneers who had the vision of the Regional Security System 40 years ago.

“The mission of the RSS is to ensure the stability and well-being of all member states through mutual cooperation in order to maximise regional security, and preserving the social and economic development of our people,” he said.

The ceremony took place at Government House yesterday (Photos by Robert A Emmanuel)

Acting Commissioner of Police Everton Jeffers also praised the officers for their actions in St Lucia, calling them heroes for answering the call of duty.

“We express our deepest gratitude and admiration for their selfless service and dedication. May their actions inspire us all to excellence, standing united through challenges,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Jaime Charles, who spoke on behalf of the honourees, said that officers will continue to answer the call to support their regional counterparts, maintaining their integrity and dedication to the service.

“It may be St Lucia today, St Kitts tomorrow, Antigua the other day; the RSS comes together to assist the small islands in any way possible.

“The greatest service you can give as officers is the service to humanity; our role as police officers is to serve and that we did well,” Sergeant Charles expressed.