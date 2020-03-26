Observer NEWSCO joins national day of prayer and fasting broadcast

Today has been declared a ‘National Day of Fasting and Prayers’ by the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda.



As such, Observer NEWSCO has joined with other radio stations around the country for this broadcast with programming produced by members of the Ecclesiastical Commission.



The duration of the broadcast will be for 12 hours from 6am to 6pm.



Given the fear, panic and uncertainty surrounding the global COVID-19 pandemic, the aim of the day is “to allow the praying to be truly national”.



Every religious denomination will be heard throughout the day.



The Cabinet reminds the general public, however, that, “Thursday is nevertheless a working day for all public sector employees, and for workers in the private sector; it is not a public holiday.”