Guyana: OAS looks forward to the swearing-in of Irfaan Ali as President

(newsroom.gy) – The Organization of American States (OAS) welcomes the decision of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), on June 16, 2020, to declare the results of the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections based on the data compiled by the national recount.

As previously noted, the decision to conduct a national recount of all ballots cast on March 2 was supported by stakeholders in the electoral process as a means of determining a final credible result that was acceptable to all parties. The majority of these stakeholders, as well as local and international observers present for the recount, have confirmed that the process was impartial, transparent and reliable and delivered a result that reflects the will of Guyanese voters.

The OAS commends the people of Guyana for their patience during this extended electoral exercise and thanks the electoral workers for their diligence – both on Election Day and during the recount – in ensuring that the voices of all Guyanese voters were heard and respected. The constant vigilance of political parties and the service of local and international observers were also key to the final outcome and must be acknowledged and applauded.

The OAS looks forward to the formal declaration of the results and the eventual swearing-in of the newly elected government. In this regard the Organization remains available to provide such support that is required, as the new administration addresses the issues and challenges emanating from the 2020 electoral process.