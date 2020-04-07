Nurse tests positive for Covid-19

At least one healthcare worker in Antigua and Barbuda has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association, Soria Dupie-Winston, confirmed earlier today that the nurse contracted the virus due to exposure to a patient.

She says while the association is not pleased with the manner in which the health authorities have handled the matter, the association has reached out to the health care worker to ensure that the individual is properly cared for.

In an earlier report, Observer reported that the patient was a female nurse. However, Dupie-Winston was careful not to reveal the gender of the nurse.

She said, “I think more can be done to provide support for that particular nurse. But as an executive, we sprung and we are providing support to that member.”