Notice of Solid Waste service delays

- Advertisement -

The Authority wishes to inform the general public that the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is the agency mandated by law to collect, transport, and dispose of solid waste in Antigua and Barbuda.

In an effort to improve our services and reliability, we are updating the residents in the communities below of the delayed service and we are working to resolve the issue promptly.

∙ Cedar Grove

∙ Mount Pleasant

In today’s schedule, an unavoidably late start will be in the following communities: ∙ Gunthropes

∙ Lightfoot (West)

∙ Scott’s Hill

We thank the residents in those communities for their patience.

The National Solid Waste Management Authority wishes to advise private citizens that if there is a delay or missed collection of their residential waste services, to contact the Authority via the hotline number 562-1347.