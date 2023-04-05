No sale of alcohol on Good Friday

- Advertisement -

The Police Administration is reminding members of the general public that in accordance with Section 32 of the Licensing (Intoxicating Liquor) (Amendment) Act, No. 9 of 2014, of the Laws of Antigua and Barbuda, NO Alcohol must be sold on Good Friday, April 7, 2023.

It, therefore means that the owners and operators of Bars, Supermarkets, Shops, and other places that were granted licenses for the sale of alcoholic beverages must desist from engaging in the sale of alcohol starting from the period of midnight Thursday 6 April, through the entire day of Good Friday.

The Commissioner of Police is appealing to the owners and operators of these establishments to conform with the regulations as set out under the law.

Failure to comply may result in the revocation of licenses and other legal actions taken against the owners and operators.

The full cooperation of the general public is expected going forward.