No progress in case against woman who allegedly caused death of teen cyclist

By Latrishka Thomas

It has been more than a year since Keithanya Elvin was charged with causing the death of a 16-year-old cyclist by driving dangerously.

The court heard yesterday that the police’s file on the matter is still incomplete and as a result the case had to be adjourned for about the sixth time.

According to reports, on the night of January 26 2022, Azorae Pennant was heading north along Tyrell’s Main Road shortly before 6.30pm when the Honda CRV driven by Elvin, who was travelling in the opposite direction, proceeded to make a right turn.

The cyclist apparently swerved to avoid it, and collided with the vehicle and lost control. He was thrown from his bicycle into the pathway of a pickup.

The child suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead around an hour later.

Pennant, who attended All Saints Secondary School, was described by classmates and teachers as “vibrant and bubbly”.

Elvin appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Dexter Wason yesterday and was due to hear if her matter would be referred to the High Court.

However, she was told to return to court on March 7.