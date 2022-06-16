No plans to remove Covid entry tests for unvaccinated visitors

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

[email protected]

Unvaccinated people travelling to Antigua and Barbuda will continue to have to present a negative Covid-19 test result upon entry.

Information Minister Melford Nicholas reiterated the Cabinet’s stance on Thursday in response to a question at the post-Cabinet press briefing regarding whether government intended to follow the lead of the UK and US who have both removed Covid entry tests.

“We have not. We still maintain that if you are unvaccinated, you will still be required to be tested,” Nicholas said.

He went on to say that the high rate of tourists still coming into the country, and the current low number of hospitalisations, is proof that the policy is working and thus there is no need to change it.

“I think our policy is one that is holding up and there has certainly been no negative impact of the number of tourists arrived here.

“Even yesterday, the Minister of Tourism did indicate that the tourism season has been very lengthy this year. We have monitored our policies and kept our border entry policies in relation to Covid, we have kept an eye on our major industry, tourism. We think we have managed that and have the results to show,” Nicholas added.

Effective April 13 this year, all persons entering Antigua and Barbuda have been allowed to do so without showing proof of vaccination – a policy that was already in place for returning nationals.

However, unjabbed persons are required to show a negative Covid test, taken no more than four days before boarding their flight to Antigua.