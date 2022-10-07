No matter how far; Buckle Up – A campaign to boost seatbelt wearing compliance

- Advertisement -

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda has successfully launched the Socially Inclusive Road Safety

Awareness Communications Strategy entitled “Mission Safe Roads For All.” The inaugural seat belt

campaign with the slogan “No matter How far, Buckle Up!,” has recently featured a new addition in the

form of a musical jingle aimed at boosting compliance.

As observational study conducted on roads in Antigua and Barbuda in 2021 revealed that only fifty one

percent (51%) of all drivers and forty-one percent (41%) of front seat passengers comply with the

national seatbelt legislation.

The campaign encourages drivers and passengers to buckle up on every trip and its objective is for the

twin island state to achieve 100% seat belt use by 2030 in accordance with the United Nations Global

Road Safety Target.

Motor vehicle crashes represent a major cause of fatality and injury locally and traffic accidents are a

serious public health issue.

Through this historic road safety initiative, the Project Implementation Management Unit (PIMU) has

collaborated with the reigning Soca Monarchs, Claudette “CP” Peters and Lyrics Man to produce a

musical jingle for broadcast as part of the public education strategy to promote the seatbelt campaign.

The involvement of the monarchs is seen as a welcome component at a time when young drivers

between the ages of 18-35 are most at risk in terms of traffic collisions and road fatalities. The hope is

that the jingle will remind members of the general public to wear their seat belts regardless of the

distance or destination.

The musical jingle will be aired on radio, television and social media promoting the fact that seat belts

are the single most effective means of reducing fatalities and serious injuries to vehicle occupants.

The implementation of the seatbelt campaign will feature various impactful activities and actions over

the next four months. As the implementing agency, the Ministry of Works will continue to endorse

evidence-based initiatives that serve to strengthen the nation’s road infrastructure and save lives.



Ongoing Road Work ———————————————————————————————————-

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda Second Road Infrastructure rehabilitation Project is still

ongoing with road work underway on Valley Road North (VRN), Sir Sydney Walling Highway and Old

Parham Road. There are traffic interventions in some areas with the traffic being controlled by flag

persons.

No parking is in effect on a section of VRN from: the bridge on Bolans Main Road to the entrance of Jolly Harbour. Vehicular

parking within the work zone is restricted from 7:30am to 6:00pm for the duration of this week or until further notice to

facilitate ongoing road construction works.

A Diversion is ongoing in Bolans, through the village. Road users are advised to proceed with caution.

Road users are advised to proceed with caution when traveling in the work zones. For additional

information please contact the PIMU via email: [email protected] or call us: 562-9174/6 or 562-7782.