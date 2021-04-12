No date set for commencement of second phase of YASCO project

Spread the love













By Carlena Knight

Although discussions are underway a date for when the second phase of the YASCO project will commence has not yet been finalized.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Athletics Association (ABAA) Everton ‘Mano’ Cornelius confirmed these reports while speaking to this newsroom.

“Well, we are discussing but when it will start, I can’t say we have really cemented a date as yet,” said Cornelius.

The next phase would see the construction of stands, bathrooms and a warm-up track.

He mentioned that they are first awaiting the demolition of the Double Decker stand from the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) as the wood could be used for seating at the country’s lone track and field facility.

“We are watching the demolition of the stand at the ARG. I figure we can do a lot with the material that will come from that stand to put in something up at YASCO. I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel where that is concerned. I think we can definitely get a lot of seating out of that with a covered area too, grandstand, everything and spend minimum money where buying material is concerned,” he said.

“I think all we would have to replace is the covering for the grandstand area and whatever internal infrastructure we would have to do for the bathrooms.”

The former Olympian also revealed that although the surface of the track has been laid the track itself has still not yet been certified.

He explained a few other measures need to be added before it is official.

“We are waiting on two things to send off to the technicians. I am waiting to receive the release from the NOC that I can clear the curve and the water jump from customs. We don’t have to actually put them in place but a portion of it on the track, take a picture, send it to him,” Cornelius explained.

He says once this is done, the track will be certified.

An upgrade on YASCO has been ongoing for many years and has seen the facility being closed off to the public.

Since the laying of the new MONDO surface many sporting officials and athletes have shared their excitement over its installation.

A five-member committee comprising of individuals from the National Olympic Committee, the athletics association and the ministry of sports, was also established with the mandate to formalize and implement policies that will govern the use and maintenance of the complex.

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) General Secretary Cliff Williams, Director of Sports Heather Samuel-Daley, President of the ABAA Everton Cornelius and sports fanatics Michael Freeland and Cleofoster Harris were chosen to sit on the three-year group.