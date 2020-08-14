No arrest in Customs officer’s murder, police urge patience

Spread the love













To date, no one has been charged for the murder of Customs inspector Nigel Christian, the police said in a release on Thursday.

However, according to the Strategic Communications Unit (STRATCOM), “several persons of interest were questioned”, in connection with the killing.

Information suggesting that a businessman was charged with Christian’s murder has been circulating on social media, leading to speculation from the public.

The administration is appealing to those involved to discontinue this malicious practice of circulating false and misleading information surrounding any police investigation.

The police is therefore asking the public to exercise patience, as the investigation into the murder continues.

The public is assured that as the investigation progresses, further updates will be provided.

Christian was abducted from his McKinnons home by four men on July 10 and his bullet-riddled body was later discovered on a dirt road near New Winthorpes.