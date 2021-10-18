No A&B students injured in university shooting

Officials at the Grambling State University in Louisiana, United States have confirmed that there are currently no Antiguan students among those injured during two shooting incidents which occurred on the school’s campus.

One person died and seven others were wounded in a shooting incident at the university early yesterday (September 17). It is the second such incident to occur at the university in less than a week.

The shooting took place about 1 a.m. during homecoming weekend the school said.

One of those injured was a student at the university.

The school cancelled its homecoming events on Sunday as well as classes on Monday and Tuesday to offer counselling services to students and staff members.

A campus curfew was put into effect from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice.

Thus far, no suspect has been identified.

The shooting came just days after someone was fatally shot on October 13 in front of the university’s Favrot Student Union building.