New trial date set for murder accused Jeffrey Daniel

By Latrishka Thomas

A new trial date has been set for the man accused of killing 56-year-old David Roberts in 2021 – months away from his original date.

It is alleged that on May 21 last year an altercation ensued between Jeffrey Daniel, 27, and 56-year-old Roberts, who were known to each other. The body of the older man was later found in the vicinity of his home with what appeared to be injuries.

A doctor pronounced Roberts dead at 9.05am that day.

In the Magistrate’s Court, Daniel’s lawyer, Wendel Robinson, claimed that his client also sustained injuries “about his body including his chest, his forehead, his fingers, his back, etcetera,” during the alleged altercation – a claim that may form part of his defence.

In May, the Cassada Gardens resident pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and months later he was told that on December 2 his trial would officially begin.

But yesterday, Daniel’s trial was postponed until April 12.