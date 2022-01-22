24.1 C
New surgical suites opened

The opening ceremony of Rovier Surgical Suites took place yesterday in the Ramco Building on Camacho Avenue in St John’s. Services include surgical procedures normally accessed at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre as the facility is fully equipped with several rooms and medical machinery. The welcome was given by Dr Nicole Roberts, remarks were given by Dr Gwendolyn Fevrier-Roberts, ribbon-cutting by Dr Nicole Roberts and the vote of thanks by Dr George Roberts, who hopes that doctors across the island will be able to practice in the facility. (Photos by Observer’s Makeida Antonio)

