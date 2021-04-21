New museum exhibition has a Barbuda theme

The museum’s research team is looking forward to showing visitors the new displays

The sights, sounds and intriguing history of Barbuda form part of a new exhibition being created at the national museum.

Visitors to the Long Street building will be able to learn all about the sister island’s archaeology and view artefacts uncovered, including centuries-old jewellery, pottery and zemi carvings.

Barbuda’s unique ecology also comes under the spotlight with information on everything from the endemic Barbuda warbler to the endangered cocoplum.

The work was carried out with assistance from environmental archaeologist Dr Sophia Perdikaris, of City University New York.

The next stage, yet to be erected, will focus on the isle’s people, curator Michele Henry told Observer.

The museum is open Mondays to Thursdays from 8.30am to 4pm, and Fridays 8.30am to 3pm.