New Cycling Federation Executive elected

January 16, 2018 OBSERVER Media The Big Scores No comments

Cyclist Mervyn Gore has been returned as president of the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF). Gore, who was first elected in 2017, beat his lone competitor Alistair Savoury, when the body held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) last week at the Teacher’s Place on Factory Road.

Gore will have the backing of George Baptiste who was elected first vice president ahead of challenger Cleofoster Harris. The other elected members are Derrick Sutherland as second vice president, Avile Charles as treasurer, Kevin Isaac as assistant treasurer, Alistair Savoury as secretary and Denise Francis as assistant secretary.

Gore opened the meeting with his President’s Report before the financial audits for 2017 were presented by Charles after which, the meeting was turned over to members of the JCI who were charged with ensuring the smooth running of the election proceedings. Over 30 members took part in the election process.
