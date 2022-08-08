Netball association names national training squad, numbers expected to increase following trials

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

A 22-member senior national netball training squad is currently in preparation mode ahead of the Americas Netball World Qualifiers slated for October in Jamaica.

The squad is headlined by veteran players Seymone Parkes and Amey Lake, and also includes Kizzy Thomas, Sanchez Martin, Shermaine Reifer, Patara Davis, Tashana Bloomfield, Letitia Henry, Kizzy Hughes and Sharifa Simmons.

Members of the senior national netball squad

Other members of the training squad are Jamila Fitz, Harmony Edwards, Tanya Greene, Rayana Regis, Kianna Simmons, Kishona Aubrey, Latisha Phillip, Briel Soleyn, Joella Encarnacion, Shawnna Smith and Tricia Jarvis.

However, the training squad is set to increase with the staging of open training sessions this week at the Potters netball court starting 7 nightly. The sessions will be conducted by two visiting coaches from England, with impressive candidates being drafted into the national training programme.

The Antigua and Barbuda Netball Association (ABNA) and members of the senior team are also set to visit Barbuda on August 13-14 for a fitness challenge and domino competition. They will also host a netball clinic.