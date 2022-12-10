Nation’s multi-million dollar redeveloped port now officially open

- Advertisement -

The country’s redeveloped Deep Water Harbour port will help put Antigua and Barbuda on track to becoming a transshipment spot for the Eastern Caribbean.

That’s according to Prime Minister Gaston Browne who told Thursday’s official opening ceremony that the facility is the only container terminal port in the OECS, enabling it to provide services to neighbouring countries.

The US$90 million port was constructed by Chinese construction giant, the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation. Work began in 2018 but was beset by delays, exacerbated by the Covid pandemic.

The port now boasts a new cruise berth, cargo and logistics facilities, and other amenities. Offices have also been built to house Customs and Excise, the Plant Protection Unit, Immigration and other services to prevent customers being forced to journey into St John’s and back.

Port Authority CEO Darwin Telemaque spoke of the “momentous journey” towards the port’s completion, adding that the facility now had “all the makings for an excellent future”.