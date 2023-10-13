National Hydro Growers and Department of Environment to host 2-Day Backyard Hydroponics Operations Training

- Advertisement -

On November 6th and 7th 2023, the National Hydro Growers, in collaboration with the Antigua and Barbuda Department of Environment (DOE), will host a 2-day practical training on Backyard Hydroponics Operations through the project titled “Building Resilience through Climate Smart Agriculture Systems”. The training will be followed by a community meeting in Pares Village on 9th November 2023.

This training will be the first of several participatory and people-centred training events under the National Hydro Growers project. It aims to promote capacity building in the farming community, especially among women and youth, to utilize climate-resilient farming technology, while also improving land use and natural resources management in rural areas.

All participation expenses for up to 25 residents, including participation fees and meals, will be covered by the National Hydro Growers’ project through funding by the OECS Commission’s BioSPACE Project, an EU-funded initiative. Spaces are limited and interested residents, including students, are encouraged to register by Wednesday, 25th October 2023 to secure a spot.

The locations of the 2-day training and community meeting will be announced to confirmed participants.

For more information or registration, please email Ms. Shanice Richards at [email protected], cc’ed to Ms. Christa-Joy Burton at [email protected]. or telephone at 1(268)562-9617.