National high jumper praises fellow track stars for stellar performances

By Carlena Knight

National high jumper Priscilla Frederick-Loomis had nothing but words of encouragement and excitement for fellow track and field athlete Cejhae Greene.

Greene, thus far, is the only Antiguan Barbudan athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Summer Olympics this year.

He ran a time of 10.01seconds, which at the time, was the world leading 100-meter time for men.

A week later, Greene would finish third in a star-studded line-up which included former Olympic champion, Justin Gatlin.

Frederick-Loomis, who is also a close friend of Greene commended the 25-year-old on his recent success.

Joella Lloyd

Cejhae Greene

“I was so hype. This boy has worked so hard and I was just checking up on him probably a couple of weeks prior. He’s just in the zone. He is taking this torch and he is living his best life. I was just hype so, so hype,” the New York native said.

She also had nothing but praises for sprint queen Joella Lloyd who continues to dominate on the US collegiate scene.

Lloyd, representing the University of Tennessee, finished third at the Tennessee Relays in the Women’s 100m dash earlier this month running a time of 11.52secs. She was also a part of the school’s champion 4x100m team.

This performance came off a stellar indoor season where Lloyd smashed several 60m dash records and collected both gold and silver medals.

Frederick-Loomis said it’s always a prideful thing when someone from the small twin island state dominates in the biggest arenas.

“Same way I was happy when Joella did what she did in the NCAA; whenever you see someone from your country doing well, that’s what you want. You want people to do well, put respect on our name, put love to all the people, I love it; it’s a beautiful thing to see especially because we come from such a small island but we are making such a big impact. I love it. It was absolutely phenomenal,” she added during an interview on the Good Morning Jojo Sports show.