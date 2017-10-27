National Heroes left disrespected by poor turn out

By Tameika Malone

Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the legacy of the country’s National Heroes was disrespected when those from civil society did not attend the National Heroes’ Day wreath-laying ceremony held at Heroes Park yesterday.

“Let us, in the future when we celebrate National Heroes’ Day, that those who have the obligation to be here should make that special effort to attend and to not have all these empty chairs. It is a form of disresepect. I want to ‘specially thank my colleague ministers who would have seen the need to be here to pay homage to these very important people,” Browne said.

The national heroes being remembered are cricketing legend Sir Vivian Richards, former Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Sir Lester B. Bird, educator Dame Georgiana Nellie Robinson, leader of the slavery revolt King “Prince Klass” Court, first prime minister Sir Vere C. Bird, Sr., and former Premiere Sir George H. Walter, Sr.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the deceased heroes, members of the armed forces, government ministers, and dignitaries, but many of the seats were unoccupied.

In addressing those gathered at the final resting place of Sir Bird and Sir Walter, Browne said the contributions of the National Heroes should be celebrated in order to encourage others to aspire to greater levels of achievement.

“We have friends that are assisting us in this developmental initiative; some of whom their representatives are here and I thank you. However, I would have hoped to have more of our nationals present. And I just want to signal that as we celebrate the contribution of these individiuals, I believe that those who have an obligation to attend these function should understand the seriousness and not to treat the contribution with contempt,” Browne said.

The objective of National Heroes’ Day is to remember all Antiguans and Barbudans, men and women, who have in some way led the country toward a prosperous and fraternal Antigua and Barbuda.

