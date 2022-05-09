National cyclist struck by car still critical

- Advertisement -

An acclaimed cyclist remains in a critical condition at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre following a horrific road accident on Sunday morning.

National cyclist Andre Simon is still in the Intensive Care Unit but reports are that he is now stable.

Simon was seriously injured when a Toyota Vitz knocked him down near Dee’s Service Station before taking off, only to strike three additional cyclists a few yards away.

The other three cyclists – Tiziano Rosignoli, Ghere Coates and Sean Weathered– have since been discharged from hospital.

Eyewitnesses say while the driver may have paused briefly after the collisions, he sped off again before crashing into a lamppost near the Furniture Gallery.

The male driver reportedly behind the wheel of the car that struck the riders is assisting police with their investigations.