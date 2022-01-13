Nation lays oldest resident to rest





Raymond James Hughes (Photos contributed)

By Elesha George

Antigua and Barbuda’s oldest centenarian has been laid to rest.

Raymond James Hughes was 105 years old when he died on January 6. On Wednesday morning, family, friends and villagers of the Sea View Farm community gathered at the Lebanon Moravian Church for the funeral service.

Officials including Michael Browne, MP for All Saints West, Ambassador Daven Joseph, Colin James, CEO of the Tourism Authority, and former prime minister Baldwin Spencer attended the service.

Popular radio host James ‘Sly J’ Simon was also in attendance.

In his prime, Hughes worked at the Antigua Sugar Factory and was also a farmer. He raised eight children with his now deceased wife Christobelle Née Andrew. They share 24 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

He became the oldest citizen in Antigua and Barbuda in 2021 following the death of 107-year-old Hyacinth Mottley on July 5.

In 2020, the Sea View Farm street Hughes lived on was renamed Raymond Hughes Drive in his honour.