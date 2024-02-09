Nation gets a soaking but spared worst effects of rainy weather

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Residents of Antigua and Barbuda can rest easy after a frontal trough bringing heavy rains left the twin island nation wet but largely unscathed.

Forecaster Lenard Josiah, of the Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Service (ABMS), explained that the weather system, whilst posing some risk in the form of flash flooding, was deemed safe enough that the flash flood warning which expired at 12pm Thursday was not renewed.

Despite this, he warned that due to ongoing rainfall there was still some chance of flooding in low-lying areas.

Concern over possible flooding was also expressed by Midcie Francis, Public Relations Officer of the National Office of Disaster Services (NODS), despite reports of minor flooding only across both Antigua and Barbuda up to news time.

Antigua and Barbuda received a soaking on Wednesday and Thursday (Photos by Johnny JnoBaptiste and Robert Emmanuel)

In preparation for the possibility of flash floods, NODS had opened the Pigotts Primary School and Yorks Community Centre as shelters to persons living in flood-prone areas but, thankfully, there was no need to use these facilities.

Francis praised the District Disaster Co-ordinators for their help securing equipment and putting in the work to clear waterways, drains and communities in an effort to minimise the risk of flooding.

“The co-ordinators have really been making an effort to have that ongoing, even before any severe weather, so we really want to commend our co-ordinators who have been working with us to get these communities prepared for any heavy rainfall,” she said.

Francis also spoke to the level of communication and collaboration between ABMS and NODS during times of natural disasters.

“Whenever there is a threat of weather like this, we will also be in constant communication with the Met Office, and that information is passed on to our co-ordinators so that they can be kept abreast of what the situation is,” she added.

Persons who may need assistance, whether in the form of rescue or to report something that may pose a danger during times of emergency, such as fallen trees or dangerously hanging branches, can contact NODS at 462-4206 for assistance.