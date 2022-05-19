My expectations are high: Seaforth to compete in bikini division of Mr Universe

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Still buzzing from her triumph in the Bikini Fitness Class in the Jan Tana Classic World Qualifier held in Stockholm, Sweden just a little over a month ago, International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Elite Pro, Melissa Seaforth is eyeing similar results when she competes at the Mr Universe Prague edition slated for Prague, Czech Republic on Saturday.

Seaforth, whose victory in the Jan Tana Classic qualified her for the 2022 Arnold Classic slated for September 17 in Seville, Spain, said this weekend’s event will provide another opportunity to measure herself against some of the best bikini athletes from across the globe.

“My expectations are going to be the same as Sweden and while I was the winner there I take the judges’ feedback very seriously so I spoke with them after the show as to how I can continue to improve my physique and I took that feedback and made adjustments in six weeks and I am hoping to bring an improved package and continue to elevate myself as an athlete. These other girls are working just as hard as I am so I have to continue working so I am going with a very positive mindset and hoping to have a good outcome and bringing these new improvements,” she said.

The athlete — who left Antigua for London on Wednesday and will take a connecting flight to Prague — is also hoping to get valuable feedback from the international judges at the Mr Universe competition.

“I would be able to get more feedback from the judges and there might be a mix of judges with some I met in Sweden and some new faces. This time around I am going to do a different approach to my peak week so we will test different protocols to see how my physique can be presented and with that I would be able to compare this show versus my last show in terms of which look gave me the most competitive advantage,” Seaforth said.

Following her success at the Arnold Classic in April, Seaforth joined twin sister and 2021 Arnold Classic third place finisher Michelle Seaforth and 2021 champion Ambassador Kimberly Percival as the qualifiers thus far for this year’s event.