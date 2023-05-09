Museum gears up for major initiative to unlock and share country’s heritage and history

- Advertisement -

The Museum of Antigua and Barbuda is a long-standing educational resource, home to some of the most essential elements of Antiguan and Barbudan heritage, history and culture since the period of Independence.

The home of the museum is an artefact unto itself. The building in which it is located is an eye-catching and iconic edifice in St John’s known to many as the Old Court House, constructed in the middle of the 18th century.

The museum is managed by the oldest continuously operating NGO in Antigua and Barbuda, the Historical and Archaeological Society (HAS). The society has launched a major initiative, called Unlock the Museum, aimed at placing in the hands of members of the public the keys to unlocking some of the institution’s most intriguing artefacts, untold stories and the amazing heritage collection of the country.

The venture will feature several programmes targeted at bringing the museum’s collections and passion for archaeology and history to Antiguans and Barbudans. Interactive programmes will be developed using the museum’s educational resources.

This will result in new relationships with local, regional and international visitors, schools, and organisations for educational outreach, research, and capacity-building initiatives whilst growing the museum’s membership. Fundraising components are proposed to increase the building fund aimed at restoring the building, which is St John’s oldest structure.

The national museum is a vital educational resource for local children

“The Covid-19 pandemic severely limited the interaction, educational outreach, and general visitation of the museum. Now we are ready to share with you the best archaeological collection s of artefacts and the most comprehensive research library in Antigua and Barbuda.

“Our expertise in all things historical, archeological, and cultural will expose you further to historical conservation,” noted Museum Curator Michelle Henry.

HAS will launch the initiative on May 18, which is International Museum Day. The first major activity will be a historical talk at Fort James on May 20 at 4.30pm, hosted by archaeologist Dr Christopher Waters.

Following the launch, HAS will be hosting monthly public field trips and lectures led by Antiguan and Barbudan experts, visiting some of the country’s most and least well-known heritage and historical sites across the nation. New museum exhibits will also be unveiled, along with many other special interactive workshops and social activities like trivia contests and games.

“Throughout the summer, we are also throwing open our research library, which contains the largest and most intact collection of materials published on the history, culture, archaeology, and culture of Antigua and Barbuda. You also have a role to play, by contributing to our collective knowledge by sharing your own stories about your family and community,” Henry urged the public.

These programmes are not just about unlocking information, but aim to reignite access to a cultural heritage that will invoke a sense of pride and ownership and help cement people’s identity as Antiguans and Barbudans.