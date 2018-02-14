Murder charge for stabbing suspect

Kareem Richards (Suspect)

Kareem “Yardie” Richards has been charged with murder as the investigation continues into the country’s first homicide for 2018.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Atlee Rodney said the 29-year-old accused is due in court today.

It is alleged that at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, February 10, he stabbed Jahijah Marshall of Christian Valley to death in Jennings.

The police said that Richards, who also lives in Christian Valley, had an argument with Marshall over some alleged sexist remarks. 

The incident escalated into a fight and ended with Marshall being stabbed multiple times.

He later died and Richards fled. The suspect later surrendered to police on Sunday February 11, accompanied by his mother.
