Two families are welcoming the births of the first babies on record for 2021.

News from the Mount St John’s Medical Centre indicates that two babies have been delivered so far.

Both newborns are girls.

The first was born at 2:02 am, weighing 7 pounds and 13.4 ounces.

The second baby girl was delivered at 3:07 am, weighing 9 pounds and 7 ounces.

The Observer extends congratulations to the parents and families.