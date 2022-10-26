MP Walker renews call for DCA to comply with recommendations from Dep’t of Environment

- Advertisement -

The matter of approvals for construction projects that pose potential environmental harm continues to be a source of frustration for many in Antigua and Barbuda, and Barbuda MP Trevor Walker is again voicing his annoyance with the ‘norms’ currently in place.

The Development Control Authority (DCA) has the authority to give the green light for such projects, but receives support from agencies including the Department of Environment (DoE), which conducts Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) to determine the likelihood of damage.

Despite that arrangement, complaints have come from sections of the public that the DCA appears to be operating without much oversight – complaints backed by Walker while speaking on the Registered Land Amendment Bill 2022 in the Lower House on Monday.

“I’ve been around this House a while and I’m of the view that the Ministry of Environment vis a vis the Chief Environment Officer has no teeth or not enough teeth.

“Many times, the Chief Environment Officer and her department has made recommendations and for whatever reason the DCA, [with] the responsibility under the Physical Planning Act, [goes] against the Department of Environment, [goes] against the recommendations made,” Walker stated.

The Barbuda MP then used the Cedar Tree Point development on the sister isle as an example of the perceived lack of oversight or non-compliance.

The proposed development in the northwest of the island comprises two luxury homes and was previously tipped to span nearly 114 acres, with 98 of them comprising a so-called ‘security buffer’ which would place the area off limits to Barbudans.

Walker read a few lines from a letter dated August 12, written by Director of the DoE, Diann Black-Layne, and addressed to the Chief Town & Country Planner, Frederick Southwell.

Within the missive, it was recommended that all development permits relating to the project be revoked and went on to suggest that the DCA and the Fisheries Department assess damage to the area with the aim of pursuing compensation.

According to Walker, work was still ongoing on the area up to this week.

Efforts to contact the DCA for comment on Walker’s criticism were unsuccessful up to news time.