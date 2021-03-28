Mount St. John’s Medical Centre Restarting Services

Spread the love













Mount St. John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) will restart previously suspended clinical services, as of Monday March 29, 2021. This includes all outpatient clinics, elective surgeries and laboratory and imaging (radiology) services.

MSJMC would like to reassure the community that the hospital has adopted many strict protocols to ensure safety, including the provision of a quick temperature check at all main entrances, requiring masks for all staff and visitors, and maintaining social distancing in waiting areas, as well as following sanitizing protocols throughout the hospital. “Our hospital continues to follow the highest level of safety precautions as we monitor COVID-19 in the community,” said Salma Crump, Head of Marketing & Communications at MSJMC. “As the country begins to ease some of its COVID-19 restrictions, it’s important to understand that when you need medical care, you should seek treatment. The pent-up patient demand for surgical and as well as other services is immense though, so we’re asking for continued patience and understanding as we work on rescheduling appointments and getting patients back in front of their doctor for an in-person consultation. We remain committed to providing safe care for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.” Added Crump: “Restarting services has only been possible thanks to our committed and hard-working team who have done an exceptional job in challenging circumstances. We’re also incredibly grateful to our partner organizations, (like the community clinics) that have supported us and ensured patients continued to have access to the care or treatment they need whilst the temporary suspension of services had been in place. We would like to thank our patients, their families and caregivers and the community for their patience and understanding as we have worked to re-open their hospital.”

Below are the answers to some questions you may have:

What should I do if I had an appointment at MSJMC?

Our care teams are reviewing all appointments – those affected during the suspension of services as well as future appointments. A hospital representative will contact you about the status of your appointment. Please await notification before coming to the hospital. Affected appointments include:

Outpatient Clinic

Imaging (Radiology)

Elective Surgery NOTE: You may also call to find out when your appointment can be scheduled.

Imaging (Radiology): 484-2734

Outpatient Clinic: 484-2727

I have lab tests that I need to get done. Is it ok for me to go to the hospital?

Lab tests do not require an appointment and are now available to the general public. However, we are appealing to the public to be mindful of the current situation and consider (in consultation with their doctor) when would be the most appropriate time to visit the lab for routine lab tests.

What should I do if I need to visit MSJMC for urgent or emergency care?

Call 911 if you are experiencing potentially life-threatening symptoms such as shortness of breath. If this happens, it is important to get to the Emergency Department (ED) as quickly as possible, no matter what. Make sure you let our ED staff know as soon as you walk in that you have respiratory symptoms.

What about visiting? Can I now visit patients at the hospital?

For now, our temporary suspension of visiting remains in place. This however, will continue to be reviewed and we’re hopeful that we will return to our patient-centered visitor policies soon.