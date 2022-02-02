Mother-of-10 and ‘caregiver to many’ marks 101st birthday

A Parham woman described as a “caregiver to many” and the “life of the party” today marks her incredible 101st birthday.

Millicent Violetta Joseph – also known as ‘Ashby’ – was born on February 2 1921 to Adela Francis and James Joseph in Parham Town.

The mother-of-10 later moved to Seaview Farm and then to Freeman’s Village, before recently relocating to Tindale Road where she currently resides.

Joseph worked on the loco line for many years cutting sugar. She was also a farmer and woodcutter. She is a faithful member of the Freeman’s Village Methodist Church and ensured that all her children attended church on Sundays and participated in church activities.

She also has 28 grand-children, 45 great grand-children and five great-great grand-children. A statement said she was a “caring grandmother to all … and did her very best to instill values in them”.

Her favourite song is “What a friend we have in Jesus” and she marks the beginning of each day with prayers and thanks to God for life. Joseph’s favourite foods are fungi, fish and cassava.

A family statement added, “Ms Joseph was a caregiver to many people in the village and was the life of the party, usually the first on the dance floor.

“She was also a strict disciplinarian who gave us a specific time to get home, and we were not allowed to leave the house without Cordella our eldest sister,” it added.