More delays in Customs officer Zorina Benjamin murder case

By Latrishka Thomas

The one-year anniversary of the death of Customs officer Zorina Benjamin will pass before the case against the man accused of killing her progresses any further in the court.

Benjamin – a mother-of-one – was found dead in her Golden Grove home on November 22 2021, with a gunshot wound to her head.

Not long after, her partner, Delon Charlery, was charged with murder.

Thereafter, the St Lucian national has appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke five times, and the case has been adjourned on each occasion.

Yesterday, on his sixth appearance before the court, the committal hearing was postponed again, this time until November 28.

The prosecution undertook to serve the case file on the defence within 24 hours to facilitate the committal proceedings on the next occasion.

The defendant’s lawyer, Wendel Robinson, had previously asked for the case to be thrown out since the police did not appear to be ready, but that application was denied.

Charlery is currently behind bars, having been remanded to prison following his initial court hearing.

The magistrate does not have the jurisdiction to offer bail for such a crime, but Charlery could apply to the High Court for bail.