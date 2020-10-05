More collaboration needed

Spread the love













The National Parent Teachers Association (NPTA) has again insisted that education officials should share their Covid-19 plans with all partners, not just those who are directly involved at the school level.

More specifically, the body has requested information on how school administrators will treat situations such as contact tracing, and what obtains when a child is returned to the classroom.

The call was made weeks ago in a release that was issued by the NPTA, and the necessity for just such a collaboration became even clearer when a private school last week notified students from a number of classes, that they were to be quarantined for 14 days, due to possible exposure to Covid-19.

“We are aware that there was a meeting during the week of the 21st to the 25th September 2020, with education and health officials expected to come up with a procedure to accept students back into school after they’d been in quarantine. We asked, what was the result of this meeting, parents need to know,” stated Diana Edwards-Martin, secretary of the NPTA.

She continued, “I know for sure that my child’s school has not had a meeting with her form level, neither virtually or physically, nor have they shared any such information in terms of new procedures or procedures for children coming off of quarantine with me or other parents. Covid seems to be conveniently keeping parents out of schools while our children are there everyday.”

To this end, the NPTA has invited parents to its next meeting scheduled for Thursday 8th October at 5 pm.

Those interested in attending are advised to contact 714-5379 to confirm so that special arrangements could be made in line with Covid-19 protocols.