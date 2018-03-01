More athletes needed for Digicel’s Jumpstart Clinic

There’s still time left for Antigua and Barbuda’s young basketball players, to register to compete for a chance to travel for an elite basketball camp with certified National Basketball Association (NBA) coaches.

The deadline is March 2…that’s tomorrow. The clinic is open to students from 12 to 16 years old.

This, now that Digicel has brought back its Jump Start basketball clinic.

So far, only 30 have registered and Digicel’s Marketing Manager for Antigua and Montserrat, Cherisse Adams, said the telecoms company plans to go into the schools to encourage participation.

Adams is also urging schools to reach out to register their students for the basketball clinic before the deadline passes.

Once the students have registered, they will participate in the clinic on April 14 and 15 and the five top boys and two top girls will be selected for the elite camp which will be held in either Jamaica or Trinidad this year.

Digicel’s Marketing Manager for North OECS, Patrice Simon, said the clinic will be beneficial to all the students as it will help them to hone their skills.

“We will have 72 boys and girls competing to not only go off to the jump start clinic in Jamaica or Trinidad, but also going on to the NBA programme in the US,” she said.

Out of the 72 competitors, 60 will come from Antigua and four from each of the following countries: St. Kitts; Anguilla; and Montserrat.

Digicel is partnering with the NBA and the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) on the project.

Clinics were respectively held in 2015 and 2016.