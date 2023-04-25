MoE announces second and third-placed CSEC Students

- Advertisement -

Director of Education Clare Browne is pleased to announce the second and third-place students of the 2022 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Antigua and Barbuda.

In second place is Zion Ebony Williams, formerly of the Baptist Academy of Antigua. Williams wrote 17 subjects and secured 17 Grade One passes. The subjects include Biology, Caribbean History, Chemistry, Economics, Education Document Preparation and Management, English A, English B, Human and Social Biology, Information Technology, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Physical Education and Sports, Physics, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Social Studies and Spanish.

Former Saint Joseph’s Academy student Ghais Zraibi was awarded 13 Grade Ones and eight Grade 2s in Biology, Caribbean History, Chemistry, Economics, English A, Geography, Information Technology, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Office Administration, Physics, Principles of Accounts, Principles of Business, Social Studies, Spanish, Electronic Document Preparation and Management (EDPM), Physical Education and Sports, Human and Social Biology, Additional Mathematics, Technical Drawing and Building Technology.

The announcement comes following the completion of a process of queries made by several students who wrote the May/June 2022 CXC administered examinations.

Chidindu Ohaegbulam (SJA), who was initially awarded 21 Grade One passes and two Grade 2s and named top student in 2022, has now been upgraded to 22 Grade One passes and one Grade 2.

Commenting on the placements, Director Clare Browne offered congratulations to Ghais Zraibi and Zion Williams, their parents and the faculty of the respective schools. He said the students have shown commitment and determination in achieving the rankings and wished them further success as they pursue higher education. Ohaegbulam, Zraibi, Williams and other students who satisfy the CSEC Awards criteria will be recognised for their accomplishments during the ACB Caribbean National CSEC Awards and Presentation Ceremony on Thursday 15th June 2023.