Missing Teen Found

Tezean Morancie of Bathlodge who was reported missing is found.

The 14-year-old returned home in the early hours of Monday 19 June. She is currently at the Office of the Criminal Investigations Department, where the police are conducting further investgations into the matter.

Tezean reportedly left home round 10:30 am on Thursday, June 15 to a supermarket on the Bathlodge main road, where she was last seen. The police conducted several searches for her; however, were unsuccessful.