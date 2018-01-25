Military option on North Korea crisis ‘unacceptable’: South Korea foreign minister

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – South Korea’s foreign minister said on Thursday that the standoff over North Korea’s nuclear program must be resolved diplomatically, and she is certain Washington will consult her government first if a military option were to be considered.

Kang Kyung-Wha, South Korea’s Foreign Minister, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“(The nuclear issue) has to be solved though diplomatic endeavors. The idea of a military solution is unacceptable,” Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said at a news briefing on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“I’m assured that anything that the United States does on this front is done in close consultation with us.”