Mental Health Activists launch new NGO with a Mental Health Awareness Brunch

The SIA Foundation is excited to announce a Mental Health Awareness Brunch during Mental Health Awareness Week on May 20, 2023, at the Greencastle Ranch.

The SIA (Sustainable Innovative Action) Foundation’s mission is to create enabling environments for marginalized populations by empowering them in the areas of STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math) and Transformational Leadership to create and nurture leaders who launch businesses, solve problems, drive social change in their communities, innovate and make lasting contributions.

The event aims to promote mental health awareness and well-being by providing a safe and supportive space for attendees to engage in meaningful conversations about mental health. The brunch will feature guest speakers, interactive activities, and self-care workshops that will empower individuals to prioritize their mental health.

“We are thrilled to organize this Mental Health Awareness Brunch during Mental Health Awareness Week,” said Chaneil Imhoff, founder of the SIA Foundation. “Mental health is a critical component of our overall well-being, and we believe that events like this can help break the stigma and encourage individuals to prioritize their mental health.”

The brunch will take place at the picturesque Greencastle Ranch in Antigua and Barbuda, on Saturday, May 20 during Mental Health Awareness week and attendees can enjoy a delicious spread of food and drinks while engaging in important conversations about mental health.

The event is open to all individuals, and tickets are available for purchase for $50 XCD from SIA Volunteers or through the group’s website siafoundationanu.org/brunch.

For more information about the Mental Health Awareness Brunch, please visit our website siafoundationanu.org/brunch or follow us on social media @siafoundationanu.