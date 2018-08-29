Melius hundred sees Windwards clobber Canada

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (CMC) – West Indies Under-19s batting star, Kimani Melius, struck a scintillating century to headline the sixth round of the Regional Under-19 One-Day Championship, as Windward Islands easily disposed of Canada by 79 runs on Monday in St. Vincent.

Playing at Park Hill, Windwards piled up 310 for seven off their 50 overs, with opener Melius stroking 102 off 58 balls and crunching 13 fours and a half-dozen sixes.

Micah Joseph struck 90 while Lincoln Durand got 33 not out and Johnel Eugene, 23.

Opting for first knock, Windwards flourished courtesy of a 58-run opening stand between Melius and Jahseon Alexander (18) before Melius and Eugene added a further 66 for the third wicket.

When three wickets – including that of Melius’s – fell for 22 runs to leave the Windwards on 172 for five in the 27th over, Joseph took responsibility for the innings in a knock requiring 80 balls and including four fours and seven sixes.

He put on 41 for the sixth wicket with Jeron

Noel (11) and then put Windwards in a near impregnable position by adding 92 for the seventh wicket with Durand.

In reply, Canada were 93 for six in the 20th over before Kavian Naresh top-scored with 71 and Rishiv Joshi chipped in with 36 to keep the innings afloat.

Naresh counted six fours and two sixes off 74 deliveries, putting on 76 for the seventh wicket with Nicholas Manohar (22) but the target proved out of reach.

At the Arnos Vale Stadium, Trinidad and Tobago made light work of Guyana, defeating them by four wickets.

Seamer Rivaldo Ramlogan snatched three for 27 as Guyana, choosing to bat first, were dismissed for 116 in the 38th over.

Kevelon Anderson top-scored with 42 but Guyana collapsed from 82 for four in the 20th over to lose their last six wickets for just 34 runs.

In reply, T&T’s run chase was less than convincing but Leonardo Julien (24) and Joshua James (23 not out) ensured there was no Guyana comeback.

At Sion Hill, Barbados slipped to a shock three-wicket defeat to Jamaica, after being dismissed cheaply for 77 in the 34th over with left-arm spinner Raewin Senior grabbing four for 28.

Barbados were tottering on 54 for nine in the 28th before Joshua Bishop (16) and Shemar Persaud (five not out) added 23 for the last wicket.

Jamaica then cruised to 40 for one before leg-spinner Camarie Boyce (4-25) unsettled the innings but opener Kirk McKenzie (28) and Senior (19 not out) made the difference.