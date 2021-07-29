26.6 C
St John's
Thursday, 29 July, 2021
HomeThe Big StoriesMeeting with Cabinet and TUC rescheduled
The Big Stories

Meeting with Cabinet and TUC rescheduled

0
120

Another meeting has been scheduled for Cabinet ministers to meet with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to discuss a vaccination policy that has caused quite an upset among frontline workers.

This after government declared that unvaccinated public sector frontline workers must undergo PCR testing every two times per month at their own expense.

That decision did not go down well with the unions which are under the TUC umbrella, since the government failed to hold consultations before issuing the edict, and are therefore in one accord calling for said policy to be squashed.

The members of the TUC were invited to Cabinet yesterday to discuss the vexing issue but, according to a statement from the TUC, after the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Minister, Lionel “Max” Hurst requested a six-member team, the President of the TUC, Vernest Mack, insisted that all 11 affiliates of the umbrella body must be represented.

She said the matter was important and representation from all bodies is mandatory.

The meeting was rescheduled for later this week at the Multipurpose Cultural Center.

Previous articleConvicted surgical imposter to be stripped of ambassadorship
Next articleWe are constantly improving – Olympian Stefano Mitchell believes country’s swimmers getting better each year
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

3 + seven =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

They are so full of it

The games they play in high places

Uh, oh!

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021