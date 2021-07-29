Meeting with Cabinet and TUC rescheduled

Another meeting has been scheduled for Cabinet ministers to meet with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to discuss a vaccination policy that has caused quite an upset among frontline workers.

This after government declared that unvaccinated public sector frontline workers must undergo PCR testing every two times per month at their own expense.

That decision did not go down well with the unions which are under the TUC umbrella, since the government failed to hold consultations before issuing the edict, and are therefore in one accord calling for said policy to be squashed.

The members of the TUC were invited to Cabinet yesterday to discuss the vexing issue but, according to a statement from the TUC, after the Chief of Staff in the Office of the Prime Minister, Lionel “Max” Hurst requested a six-member team, the President of the TUC, Vernest Mack, insisted that all 11 affiliates of the umbrella body must be represented.

She said the matter was important and representation from all bodies is mandatory.

The meeting was rescheduled for later this week at the Multipurpose Cultural Center.