Meet Maria Blackman, Marketing Communications Manager at Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority

Fueled daily by her Passion for Antigua & Barbuda

Antigua & Barbuda Hotels and Tourism Association (ABHTA) Presents “Unveiling Hospitality Professionals” Series: Featuring Maria Blackman, Marketing Communications Manager at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Maria Blackman, a graduate of the University of the West Indies with a BSc. in Tourism Management, brings a wealth of experience to her role as Marketing Communications Manager. She holds ACIM qualifications from the Chartered Institute of Marketing in the United Kingdom and is a certified event planner with a Certificate in Events Management from The George Washington University.

With over fifteen years of experience, Maria is a seasoned tourism and marketing communications expert. Her expertise spans both the private and public sectors within Antigua and Barbuda, as well as across regional and international tourism stakeholders.

Maria takes great pride in her role as a Marketing Communications specialist, having spearheaded numerous high-profile initiatives. These include the creation of award-winning campaigns, coordination of large-scale international film productions, events, and brand partnerships for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. Her campaigns have successfully reached key markets across the globe.

Maria’s passion lies in telling the captivating story of Antigua and Barbuda. Every day, she explores the diverse media landscape, seeking fresh opportunities to promote this enchanting destination.

The ABHTA is dedicated to shedding light on the diverse roles within the hospitality industry. Through its “Unveiling Hospitality Professionals” series, the association aims to inspire the next generation of professionals aspiring to assume pivotal positions in the industry.