Measures promised to prevent repeat of death similar to Common’s

A dependable officer who was always willing to go the extra mile. Those were the words used to describe Corporal Clifton Common who died in the line of duty on Thursday. The 51-year-old devoted three decades of his life to protecting and serving his nation and was a familiar face at St John's Police Station.

By Kadeem Joseph

[email protected]

The Minister of Public Safety and Attorney General, Steadroy Benjamin is pledging that “steps will be taken to prevent the recurrence of a similar incident” as police continue investigations into how an officer lost his life in the line of duty last Thursday.

The minister disclosed that Corporal Clifton Common was in the course of helping the detainee who is alleged to have committed the “brutal” act, after the man had requested to use the bathroom.

Details surrounding the incident have been sparse so far, as the probe into the incident continues.

“The Criminal Investigation Department will gather the evidence required to ensure that the accused is prosecuted swiftly for this killing, and that justice is administered fairly,” a release from the minister’s office said.

Formal charges against the detainee have not yet been announced by the police force.

The minister also joined the flood of people expressing condolences to the wife and the family of the fallen officer.

Calling the passing of the lawman “untimely,” the minister said that he was sending heartfelt regards on the behalf of his ministry, the Cabinet and the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

“Corporal Common did not deserve to die this way. He did not deserve this fate at all. He was known to be quiet, well liked, helpful, and caring. He never complained, and he worked diligently at all times in the performance of his duties,” Benjamin said.

The minister said that the government of Antigua and Barbuda, through the Cabinet, will make an announcement concerning the treatment to be accorded the fallen officer, his wife and child.

Benjamin said that the generosity of the people of the country will “surely be applied to these sad circumstances surrounding Corporal Common’s death.”