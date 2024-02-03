MBS says medication shortages now rectified

- Advertisement -

The Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS) has reaffirmed its commitment to providing essential medications to its beneficiaries for the effective management of chronic conditions.

“MBS allocates approximately EC$19 million towards procuring pharmaceuticals, catering to 11 chronic conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases,” a release said.

“MBS beneficiaries can rest assured that the required medication for the management of their chronic conditions is available and accessible through the MBS network of pharmacies. However, we acknowledge a recent challenge related to the availability of Lantus (Insulin Glargine) – one of the insulin types included in the MBS Formulary.”

According to the MBS statement, during the week of January 15 2024, both presentations of Lantus (vials and pens/cartridges) registered zero stock at the Central Procurement Unit. This shortage was a consequence of the global supply issues previously addressed in an August press release, impacting not only Antigua and Barbuda but also the wider Caribbean.

“On January 16 2024, MBS Pharmacies received limited stocks with 33 pens available at Clare Hall Pharmacy and six pens at Bolans Pharmacy. Some private pharmacies also had restricted supplies.

“Patients facing an immediate shortage were given the option to purchase the required insulin at private pharmacies, with full reimbursement. For those in need, physicians were contacted to explore alternative insulin options,” the release continued.

Further, the MBS said that in response to the shortage, it took proactive measures, and a shipment of both presentations of Lantus was received on January 30 and all MBS Pharmacies were fully restocked by January 31.

It also assured beneficiaries that they can now access their required medication without any interruption. “With a focus on the well-being of the community, MBS continues to navigate global challenges to deliver quality healthcare services. We assure our beneficiaries that the medication necessary for managing chronic conditions is readily available and can be sourced from the MBS network of pharmacies,” the release added.