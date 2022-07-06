Master Ballerz, Fort Road and Earthquake get wins across two football leagues

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Action in the Anderson E Carty Grays Green Community Football League commenced on Tuesday with victory for Master Ballerz by a 2-1 margin over Jennings United in Zone One at the Perth playing field.

Contesting the opening match of a double-header, Master Ballerz had goals from Clive Sansculotte and Adrian Barry who both struck once while J’vontea Benjamin scored the lone goal for United.

In the other contest, Green City and Top Ranking Upsetters played to a scoreless draw in Zone Two.

Action continues on Thursday when Greenbay Hoppers face Parham at 5:00 pm and Five Islands take on Bendals at 6:15 pm.

Meanwhile, in the Gordon “Banks” Derrick King of the West Memorial Football Cup, Fort Road defeated Real Blizzard by a 3-1 margin when they met at the PMS playing field.

Jamal Semper struck twice with goals in the 27th and 58th minutes while Alren Lewis added a third in minute 41. Jaquan Hunte had put Real Blizzard ahead with an 18th minute conversion.

In the other match, Earthquake FC beat FC Aston Villa 2-1 when they met at Fort Road.

An Arnold James own-goal put Aston Villa ahead in minute six before Kareem Campbell netted in minute 45 to draw Earthquake level. An own-goal by Nalian Gonsalves in minute 54 secured victory for Earthquake.

Action continues on Thursday when FC Aston Villa play Fort Road at Fort Road starting 5:00 pm and West Ham play Blackburn Palace at PMS also starting at 5:00 pm.