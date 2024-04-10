Massiah, Piggot and Christan win top prizes in Sunday Showdown golf tournament

- Advertisement -

Three golfers, Dion Massiah, Jonathan Piggot and Dave Christian, were major winners in the inaugural Senator Clement Antonio Sunday Showdown held at the Cedar Valley Golf Club over the weekend.

Massiah, who is the country’s number one ranked player, walked away with the most cash after his outstanding showing during the two-part championship.

After finishing as the runner-up in the morning kitty where he collected EC$100, the veteran golfer then outlasted a star-studded field to claim the EC500 top prize in the Jermaine Kentish birthday shoot-out.

Massiah’s main rival, the sensational Siyolo Joseph, collected $400 for second place while greens-keeper at Cedar Valley, Joel Pascall, earned EC$300 for his third place showing.

Piggot and Christian went to the bank as well as they took home EC$340 and EC$300 respectively after claiming the overall low gross and low net in the Sunday morning kitty.

Close to 20 golfers took part in the events, which also saw Dan Archibald collecting a monetary prize for being the best dressed golfer.

Apart from Senator Clement Antonio, sponsorship also came from Ivan Hixon, Jonathan Pigott and Newman Wynter of Eighteen Plus Restaurant.